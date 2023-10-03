SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Windsor Forest football team will not play its upcoming game scheduled for Oct. 7 following the death of a player, according to the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System.

“Windsor Forest will not play the scheduled game this Friday night at Brantley County. The Brantley County AD was in agreement with this. It will be considered a ‘no contest’ as opposed to a forfeit,” an email from SCCPSS reads.

The decision comes after a junior varsity football “suffered a medical emergency on the sideline of a game Monday night, October 2, 2023,” according to a press release from the district.

The release went on to say, “The student had played earlier in the game, but had been rotated out of the lineup and was watching from the sideline when the incident occurred.”