Windsor Forest scores 20 unanswered, defeats Islands for first win of season

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – After falling behind 9-0, the Windsor Forest Knights rattled off 20 unanswered points and held Islands scoreless for the rest of the game to take home a 20-9 win Thursday evening.

In the first half, the Sharks jumped ahead thanks to an Amaree Bedgood touchdown pass to Tavare Brewton and a 39-yard field goal by Cooper Bachman. With time winding down in the second quarter, Windsor Forest finally got on the board when Chris Glover scrambled to his right and hit Trayvon Savage for a 73-yard touchdown reception.

The third quarter was all Windsor Forest, as the offense tacked on two more touchdowns and the defense forced a safety to swing momentum completely in the Knights’ favor.

With Thursday night’s win, the Knights move to 1-1 on the year and are set to play Jenkins next Friday. Islands, meanwhile, falls to 0-1 on the year and will look to rebound next Friday against Johnson.