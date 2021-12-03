Windsor Forest hoops star D’Ante Bass officially signs with Georgetown

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Surrounded by his family and friends, D’Ante Bass reached another mileston in an already-impressive career. The Windsor Forest star put pen to paper and officially signed with Georgetown basketball Friday afternoon.

The Knights senior, who was made a top priority by Hoyas head coach Patrick Ewing this summer, averaged nearly 17 points and seven rebounds per game last season. Bass hopes his legacy, however, will be focused more on the work he put in behind the scenes to get to where he his today.

“The main thing is, I wanted to show my teammates that it’s possible to do things being from Savannah and doing it the right way,” Bass said. “I don’t smoke, I don’t drink, I don’t do anything, I barely go out. I’m in the gym and, if I’m not in the gym, I’m trying to get in the gym.”

