MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) – The Windsor Forest Knights are headed to the Class 3A boys state title game after a 60-53 victory over the Thomson Bulldogs.

The moment the buzzer sounded on the @wfhscastle win.



Knights have earned this trip to the title game. pic.twitter.com/e1HdItGuqV — Andrew Goldstein (@AndyGold24) March 5, 2022

The Knights will face the winner of the Beach vs. Sandy Creek 3A semifinal, which will tip off at approximately 8 p.m. at Georgia State and College in Milledgeville.



Windsor Forest trailed 34-32 at the half, but took the lead for the first time since the game’s first minute on a corner three with less than two minutes remaining in the third quarter.



That lead would get to as many as seven before Thomson cut the deficit back to just one with three minutes to go. After a few traded possessions of turnovers and missed baskets, Windsor Forest’s Javonte Landy scored a contested layup to push the Knights’ advantage to three.



Thomson wouldn’t be able to score any more baskets, while Windsor Forest tacked on an Abasi Scott layup and a Donte Dorman dunk to seal the victory.



After the game, head coach Aaron Scott praised his team’s ability to win 50-50 balls, citing it as a key to victory.



“We talk about it all the time, those 50-50 plays, Scott said. “You just don’t get those lose balls. So we need every possession. We talk about possessions at the end, we just need possessions and our guys really listened to that.”