Windsor Forest cruises past Beach for homecoming win

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Windsor Forest offense exploded for 28 first-half points and the defense pitched a shutout as the Knights picked up a 42-0 win Saturday night at Islands High School Stadium.

With Saturday night’s win, the Knights have extended their win streak to five games. In that stretch, the Knights haven’t given up more than 12 points and have earned shutouts in two straight games.

The Knights (5-1) will take on Groves next Friday night at Garden City Stadium. The Beach Bulldogs (1-5) will take on Johnson at Pooler Stadium next Friday night.

WSAV sports reporter and anchor Connor DelPrete brings you the highlights from Islands High School Stadium.