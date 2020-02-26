Windsor Forest boys, Vidalia girls drop nail-biters in Elite Eight (Full playoff scoreboard)

(WSAV) – Area teams battled to keep their seasons alive and earn Final Four berths Tuesday night.

The Swainsboro boys team, Whale Branch boys team and Johnson girls team all advanced to their respective semifinal games. The Windsor Forest boys and Vidalia girls team both suffered heartbreaking losses to end their seasons in the Elite Eight.

WSAV sports reporter Connor DelPrete brings you highlights from “The Castle” at Windsor Forest and “The Reservation” at Vidalia. Plus, check out the full playoff scoreboard below.

TUESDAY NIGHT PLAYOFF SCOREBOARD

GHSA

3A

Boys: Windsor Forest 76, Central Macon 79

Girls: Johnson 58, Sonoraville 49 (Johnson advances to Final Four against GACS/Jefferson)

2A

Boys: Swainsboro 84, Rockmart 55 (Swainsboro advances to Final Four against Glenn Hills)

Girls: Vidalia 57, Rockmart 62

SCHSL

2A

Boys: Whale Branch 44, Oceanside Collegiate 38 (Whale Branch advances to Final Four against North Charleston)

SCISA

2A

Girls: John Paul II 53, Palmetto Christian 57