Windsor Forest boys, Johnson girls take home region crowns

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Windsor Forest boy’s basketball team defended its region title and the Johnson girls snatched the crown from rival Beach in the 3-3A region championship games Saturday night.

In a rematch of last year’s title game, Windsor Forest never trailed in a 59-49 win over Beach. As a result, the Knights claim the #1 seed out of the region.

The girl’s game, also a championship rematch, came down to the wire between Johnson and Beach. With two minutes left, Johnson point guard Jaida Burgess hit a driving lay-up with two minutes left and the Atomsmashers held off a Beach comeback attempt to win 46-40.

“My team earned it and we came a long way,” Burgess said after the game. “I stay in the gym for [games like this]. I didn’t have a fresh start in the first half, but I had to turn it on and end this thing.”

After hoisting the trophy, Johnson head coach Brandon Lindsey said region title appearances should be the standard for his program. “We expect to be in the big games and the big moments,” Lindsey explained. “That’s what we prepare for and that’s what we coach them up for. For us not to be here would have been a great disappointment.

REGION CHAMPIONSHIP SCOREBOARD

3-AAA

Boys: Windsor Forest 59, Beach 49

Girls: Johnson 46, Beach 40

2-AA

Boys: Swainsboro 78, Vidalia 55

Girls: Vidalia 67, Bryan County 58 (2 OT)

3-A (Private)

Boys: Treutlen 87, Savannah Country Day 85

Girls: Wheeler County 60, Calvary Day 45

WSAV sports reporter Connor DelPrete brings you the highlights from Saturday’s title games.