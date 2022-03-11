MACON, Ga. (WSAV) – The Windsor Forest Knights came to the Macon Coliseum looking for both redemption and a place in history.



Redemption would come from beating a Cross Creek team that ended their season last year, while the place in history would be provided by way of the school’s first-ever boys basketball state championship.



Unfortunately, the Knights found neither, falling to Cross Creek 60-53 in the Class 3A title game.



Windsor Forest literally could not have gotten off to a faster start in this game, with senior Abasi Scott grabbing the opening tip-off and taking it in for a dunk. That led off a high-scoring first quarter that saw fellow senior D’Ante Bass score eight of his team-high 22 points. The Knights led, 18-16, at the end of one.

Probably the highlight of the first half for @wfhscastle: @Thedantebass with the catch and the strong finish at the hoop.



He's got eight points at the half. pic.twitter.com/s4HeHjUyVg — Andrew Goldstein (@AndyGold24) March 11, 2022

That lead quickly gave way in the second thanks to some tenacious Cross Creek defense. The Knights made only one field goal in the second quarter, allowing the Razorbacks to go on a 14-3 run.



Things seemed to be slipping away from Windsor Forest, which entered the quarter up by two and left it trailing, 30-21.



If this were the kind of team that rolled over at the first sign of trouble, though, they wouldn’t have made it to Macon. The Knights opened the second half on a seven-to-nothing run of their own to cut the deficit back to two, led in part by Scott, who had 13 points of his own.



The Knights, who opened the game 2-of-4 from beyond the arc, shot just 2-of-13 in the final three quarters, so they started taking it inside, which generated high-percentage shots and plenty of foul calls.



That’s how senior Mike Caballero tied the game at 45 from the free throw line with just over four minutes remaining.



Unfortunately, Cross Creek went on a 6-0 run of their own immediately afterwards, which proved to be decisive.



For the second straight year, the Knights fell to the Razorbacks in a late stage of the playoffs. Unlike Windsor Forest’s semifinal loss in 2021, though, there’s at least a runner-up trophy going back to Savannah, which is more than the Knights have ever won before.



“We didn’t get the result we wanted; just couldn’t hit our stride tonight,” said head coach Aaron Clark. “It is great to be here and great to represent the city well. We’ll be back.”

“We jumped out early and played well; we just had some missteps and mishaps during the second quarter, but we battled back in the third quarter and just couldn’t hit a bucket down the stretch. For our seniors, just a thanks. When you’re in leadership it’s about service, so I appreciate all they’ve done. I enjoyed serving those players. For our guys returning, we’re going to work hard to get back here next year.”



The Knights finish the season with a record of 23-6. They are a nominee for the WSAV Team of the Year.



Our high school basketball coverage will wrap up on Saturday, March 26 at 7:30 p.m. with the 3Deep All-Star Basketball Special.