Windsor Forest-Beach to be aired on WSAV for Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week series shifts from the CW to the main WSAV channel this week for a public school matchup in Memorial Stadium.



The Windsor Forest Knights (1-1) are hoping to defend their share of the unofficial Savannah City Championship from last season, while the Beach Bulldogs (0-1) are hoping to play spoiler.



Beach has suffered a litany of COVID setbacks this year; none of their first three games happened as scheduled. The Bulldogs had to miss their Week 2 matchup against Jenkins and their Week 3 date with Country Day due to a team-wide COVID pause. Last week’s matchup with Groves was cancelled due to COVID issues with the Rebels, which means Beach had to schedule a road game against West Laurens at the last minute.



Meanwhile, Windsor Forest is coming off a two-week pause of its own. Prior to going on shutdown, the Knights lost to New Hampstead in their opening game before defeating Islands in Week 2.



Sports director Andrew Goldstein will be on the call alongside Lowcountry bureau chief Andrew Davis. The game will air at 7:30 p.m.