Wigness reflects on time with USCB softball program

HARDEEVILLE, S.c. (WSAV) – She continued the program’s tradition of success on the softball field and helped deliver three consecutive winning seasons to the Lowcountry. Now, Bailey Wigness is ready for her next challenge.

After three years coaching the University of South Carolina Beaufort Sand Sharks, Wigness will become the next head softball coach at Gardner-Webb. The university announced the move last Friday.

“I wasn’t really looking to leave USCB or the Lowcountry but, after talking to the athletic director and going up there to see the school, it was an opportunity professionally I couldn’t pass up,” Wigness explained Monday.

Thank you for everything you have done for this program, Bailey! We wish you the best of luck in your future endeavors.



This career move will ensure Wigness achieves her dream of coaching Division I softball, but she says it didn’t make the decision any easier.

“USCB is my first head coaching job and it’s been my baby the last three years,” Wigness added. “I’ve grown to develop relationships with all my players and that’s the toughest thing for me is leaving them.”

Wigness’ first-ever head coaching job couldn’t have gotten off to a better start. The Sand Sharks won their first 19 games in the 2019 season and compiled their best record since 2014. Wigness leaves USCB with 78 career wins and two appearances in the Sun Conference Tournament.

“I don’t think I expected that much success on the field right away,” Wigness said. “But it is just a testament to the girls and them buying in and them playing hard.”

Wigness also said the program was in good hands, pointing to a strong incoming freshman class. The WSAV sports team brings you more from Wigness’ interview tonight at 11.