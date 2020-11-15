Werts makes history, Eagles win shootout over Texas State

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – The Georgia Southern offense rushed for nearly 400 yards as the Eagles survived a 40-38 shootout with Texas State at Paulson Stadium Saturday night.

Eagles quarterback Shai Werts led the team with three rushing touchdowns and 136 yards in what turned out to be a historic night for the redshirt senior. Werts’ second score, a 29-yard scamper in the first quarter, made him the Sun Belt’s all-time leading rusher among quarterbacks.

After winning three straight games at home, Georgia Southern (6-2, 4-2) will spend the next two weeks on the road at Army (11/21) and Georgia State (11/28). The Eagles close out the 2020 regular season with a two-game homestand against FAU and Appalachian State.

WSAV sports reporter Connor DelPrete brings you the highlights from Statesboro.

