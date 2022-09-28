(WSAV) – Hurricane Ian’s approach caused nearly every high school in our area to reschedule their football games, most of them for Wednesday.

If there’s been another instance of Wednesday Night Lights in our area, we’ve yet to hear about it.

We saw action all over the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry; here are the results:

AWAY TEAMHOME TEAMSCORE
IslandsSoutheast Bulloch7-34 F
Effingham CountyGlynn Academy31-14 F
McIntosh Co AcademyAtkinson Co20-8 F
Palmetto ChristianBeaufort Academy6-48 F
Toombs CoBrantley Co15-30 F
BlufftonHilton Head35-32 F (OT)
BeachCountry Day21-35 F
Jeff DavisBerrien24-42 F
Bamberg-ErhardtEstill6-40 F
Philip SimmonsBeaufort14-34 F
Long CoSavannah Christian20-54 F
GrovesLiberty Co0-34 F
N. CharlestonBattery Creek24-40 F
Bryan CoMontgomery Co28-7 F