(WSAV) – Hurricane Ian’s approach caused nearly every high school in our area to reschedule their football games, most of them for Wednesday.



If there’s been another instance of Wednesday Night Lights in our area, we’ve yet to hear about it.



We saw action all over the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry; here are the results:





AWAY TEAM HOME TEAM SCORE Islands Southeast Bulloch 7-34 F Effingham County Glynn Academy 31-14 F McIntosh Co Academy Atkinson Co 20-8 F Palmetto Christian Beaufort Academy 6-48 F Toombs Co Brantley Co 15-30 F Bluffton Hilton Head 35-32 F (OT) Beach Country Day 21-35 F Jeff Davis Berrien 24-42 F Bamberg-Erhardt Estill 6-40 F Philip Simmons Beaufort 14-34 F Long Co Savannah Christian 20-54 F Groves Liberty Co 0-34 F N. Charleston Battery Creek 24-40 F Bryan Co Montgomery Co 28-7 F