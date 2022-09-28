(WSAV) – Hurricane Ian’s approach caused nearly every high school in our area to reschedule their football games, most of them for Wednesday.
If there’s been another instance of Wednesday Night Lights in our area, we’ve yet to hear about it.
We saw action all over the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry; here are the results:
|AWAY TEAM
|HOME TEAM
|SCORE
|Islands
|Southeast Bulloch
|7-34 F
|Effingham County
|Glynn Academy
|31-14 F
|McIntosh Co Academy
|Atkinson Co
|20-8 F
|Palmetto Christian
|Beaufort Academy
|6-48 F
|Toombs Co
|Brantley Co
|15-30 F
|Bluffton
|Hilton Head
|35-32 F (OT)
|Beach
|Country Day
|21-35 F
|Jeff Davis
|Berrien
|24-42 F
|Bamberg-Erhardt
|Estill
|6-40 F
|Philip Simmons
|Beaufort
|14-34 F
|Long Co
|Savannah Christian
|20-54 F
|Groves
|Liberty Co
|0-34 F
|N. Charleston
|Battery Creek
|24-40 F
|Bryan Co
|Montgomery Co
|28-7 F