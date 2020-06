HILTON HEAD, S.c. (WSAV) – For the second straight day, Webb Simpson fired a 6-under round and finds himself at the top of the leaderboard headed into ‘moving day’ at the RBC Heritage.

Simpson, who holds a one-shot lead over Bryson DeChambeau and Corey Conners, tees off at 2:15 p.m. Saturday.

WSAV sports director Greg Talbott brings you updates from Harbour Town — including Nick Watney’s positive test for coronavirus and more.