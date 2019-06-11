Skip to content
WSAV-TV
Savannah/Hunter
92°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime & Safety
Consumer Reports
Georgia News
South Carolina News
Our Changing Climate
Hispanic Heritage Month
Washington
National News
International News
Military
Education
Buddy Check 3
Community
Your Local Election HQ
Traffic
Weather
Storm Team 3 Forecast
Weather News
Storm Team 3 NOW
Alerts
Fast Fit Titan Radar
Hurricane Central
Live Cams
Storm Watch Hurricane Special
Our Changing Climate
Marine and Tides
Weather She Wrote Blog
Georgia Flood Maps
Storm Team 3 Storm Tracker with Your Local Ford Dealers
Closings Alert Sign Up
Report a Closing
Livestream
WSAV Newscasts
WSAV NOW
Sports
Local Sports
Friday Night Blitz
WSAV Sports NOW Podcast
College Sports
High School Sports
MLB
NFL
Puppy Picks with Farah & Farah
Pro Football Challenge
Southeastern Stream Live
Top Stories
Eagles soccer falls in defensive battle
Top Stories
Braves’ Charlie Culberson suffers facial fractures after being hit by pitch
FULL GAME: South Effingham vs. Effingham County
Historic night for Quinn, Savannah State as Tigers steamroll Dragons
Friday Night Blitz: Week 3 final scores and highlights
On Your Side
Events
Community Calendar
Contests
Jensen’s Pet Corner
Pay It Forward With Peacock Automotive
3 on Your Side with Tate Law Group
Photo Galleries
Community Corner
WSAV Photographers
Perfect Pet
St. Jude Dream Home
Shows
Programming
The Bridge
WSAV CW
The Mel Robbins Show
The VeryVera Show
WSAV MyLC
Coastal Experts
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Story Ideas
WSAV Mobile Apps
Advertise With Us
Search
Search
Search
Web Exclusive: Notre Dame Women’s Basketball Coach Comes to Hilton Head
Sports
by:
Greg Talbott
Posted:
Jun 11, 2019 / 08:26 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Jun 11, 2019 / 08:26 PM EDT
WSAV Blitz Facebook
WSAV Blitz
WSAV Blitz Twitter
Tweets by WSAVBlitz
Trending Stories
Savannah Police search for missing woman; Mother concerned
South Carolina teen drowns trying to save younger brother
UPDATE: Third person dies after McIntosh County fire Thursday
UPDATE: Beaufort County officials identify victim in fatal shooting early Friday morning
‘I’m lost, I don’t know’ Community in disbelief after fire leaves three dead, one injured in Mcintosh Co.