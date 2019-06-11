Web Exclusive: Notre Dame Women’s Basketball Coach Comes to Hilton Head

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) - Olivia Elofsson notched four saves but the Georgia Southern women's soccer team as unable to overcome a second half goal in a 1-0 loss to UAB.

Impressive defensive performances sent the teams to halftime scoreless at Erk Russell Park Saturday afternoon. The second half started in similar fashion until Megan Hudgens corralled a loose ball and chipped it past Eloffson into the back of the net.