‘We want this more than anything’: SCAD women’s lax eyes fourth-straight title

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The SCAD women’s lacrosse team is a force to be reckoned with.

The Bees have scored 50-plus goals through just two games this season and have lived up to the #1 ranking in the NAIA.

“It’s kind of like when you get on a rollercoaster and you know what is about to happen,” senior CeCe McDuffie said, when asked about the explosive offense. “You get to the top and you can see it all the way down. It’s like nothing you ever experience.”

SCAD’s first real test of the year came early as the team fell behind in the season opener to #2 Benedictine. The Bees offense woke up rattled off 23 goals in a double-digit win on the road.

“Expect a lot of quick goals from us. That’s what we did against Benedictine,” junior Jodan Mitchell explained. “Slamming it down their throats with no pause.”

As the Bees ready for their home opener Saturday, the senior class can’t help but believe this squad has what it takes to bring home a fourth-straight NAIA title. “I think this year our team will be even better than last year,” senior Sydney Knego added. “Every person that steps on that field is hungry.”

Tonight on WSAV at 11, sports reporter Connor DelPrete will show you how the SCAD women’s lacrosse team is preparing for the home opener.