‘We finally got them’: Hilton Head boys basketball downs Bluffton for first time since 2016

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) – For the past few years, Bluffton has owned its rivalry with the Hilton Head boys basketball team. The Bobcats five-game winning streak against the Seahawks was snapped with a 58-49 loss at home Tuesday night.

“We finally got them,” Hilton Head senior shooting guard Gaston Moore said with a smile. “This is the first time I’ve won in this gym. My whole time at Hilton Head I’ve always lost except for football. This is my first time and I finally got it before I left so I’m excited about that.”

WSAV sports director Greg Talbott shows you how the Seahawks came out with the big road win.