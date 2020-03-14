‘We belong here’: Bluffton softball cherishes time on field amidst coronavirus pandemic

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) – As the coronavirus pandemic forces spring sports to be cancelled across the nation, the Bluffton softball team’s season remains in limbo. The Bobcats, still waiting on a decision from the South Carolina High School League, took the field Saturday afternoon for what could be the last time this season.

“It’s emotional knowing it could be our last game,” senior Chloe Hartshorn said. “But you have to enjoy every moment.”

After game one of a doubleheader against Bamberg-Ehrardt, the Bobcats held an impromptu celebration for their four seniors in case the season is cancelled.

“Your senior season is what you work for,” senior Jesalyn Wagner explained. “Whether it’s having the banner behind the gates or a seat on the back of the team bus, it’s what you work up to. To know we may not be able to have that as long as we like is sad.”

With the future uncertain, the Bluffton seniors reflected on their time with the team.

“It’s where we belong,” Wagner added. “All our friends are on the team and this is what we do everyday after school and even on Saturday’s we don’t get home until 11. This is our families we see these people more than we see our actual families at home.”

WSAV sports reporter Connor DelPrete brings you more from Bluffton High School in the video above.