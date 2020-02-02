‘We beat ourselves’: Georgia Southern basketball suffers rare home loss against South Alabama

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – The Georgia Southern men’s basketball team had chances to pick up a crucial conference win, but mistakes came back to bite the Eagles in a 79-69 loss to South Alabama Saturday night.

“It was a game where we beat ourselves,” head coach Mark Byington said after the game. “We made plays that take away from our chances of winning. It was different things — like missed box outs and turnovers.”

Minutes before the Eagles’ tipped off, Troy beat Georgia State and opened the door for Georgia Southern to gain ground on the Panthers in the conference standings. With a golden opportunity on the table, the Eagles clawed back from a 13-point deficit and held a lead early in the second half.

In the final seven minutes, however, South Alabama used a stingy defense to hold Georgia Southern to 25% shooting and come away with the win.

The Eagles (13-10, 7-5) will make a trip to ULM Thursday, followed by a road game against Louisiana Saturday evening.