‘We are built for this’: Eagles win triple-overtime thriller

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – In a soggy Statesboro afternoon, the Georgia Southern Eagles battled the elements and Coastal Carolina for nearly four hours and earned a 30-27 triple overtime win.

Mark Michaud hauled in two touchdown passes from Shai Werts in overtime and former Benedictine standout Wesley Kennedy III put the game away with a touchdown run in the third overtime period.

“We are built for it I knew when we went into overtime what kind of game it was going to be,” quarterback Shai Werts said. “I told them we had to go out there and match the defense. [The defense] balled out all day. We have to score more points but we got it done that’s all that matters.”

The Eagles (3-3) will host New Mexico State next Saturday at Paulson Stadium.