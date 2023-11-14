ATHENS, Ga. (WSAV) — The Georgia Southern women’s basketball suffered its first loss of the season, 85-59, on Nov. 13 at Stegeman Coliseum against the University of Georgia.

Georgia Southern never led in the contest. The game was tied twice in the first quarter. The Eagles trailed, 35-22, at halftime.

Late in the third quarter, Georgia Southern head coach Anita Howard was ejected from the contest after a non-call on a jumper from Terran Ward. After receiving the first technical foul, Howard continued arguing and was given her second technical foul, which automatically disqualified her from the contest.

The women’s team is 2-1 on the season. Their next game will also be on the road when they face Jacksonville on Nov. 16 with a 6:30 p.m. tip.