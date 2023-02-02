STATESBORO (WSAV) – The Georgia Southern women’s basketball team defeated in-state rival Georgia State, 74-49, on Feb. 2 at Hanner Fieldhouse. The win prevented the Eagles from experiencing their first losing streak of the season.

Junior guard Terran Ward led all scores with 19 points.

“Defense is our main focus,” Ward said. “When we are on defensively we are on offensively. It’s amazing win. You know, Georgia State is our rival. So getting the win at home is really big.”

Georgia Southern ranks first in the Sun Belt and fourth in the nation in scoring offense at 84.5 points a game, entering competition on tonight.

“Teams have been doing a good job or trying to slow us down,” head coach Anita Howard said, “trying to slow down our tempo. We want to get out and run. I thought we had some good fast break opportunities. Some steals led to some easy layups. That’s kind of our offense, transition offense.”

Georgia Southern will face the second-best team in the conference, James Madison, at home on Feb. 4 at 2 p.m.

On the men’s side, they lost a close game to Georgia State, 64-60. The men will remain on the road and return to action on Feb. 4 against Old Dominion at 7 p.m.