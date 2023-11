STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — The Georgia Southern women’s basketball team won its season opener over Allen University on Nov. 8 at Hanner Fieldhouse, 104-39.

Georgia Southern will host Eastern Michigan on Nov. 11 as part of the Sun Belt-MAC challenge. The game will tip off at 2 p.m.

The game was originally scheduled for Nov. 7, but moved to Nov. 8 because of an NCAA rule that prohibits competitions on Election Day.