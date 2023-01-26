STATESBORO (WSAV) – The Georgia Southern women’s basketball team fell to the University of Louisiana, 68-58, on Thursday night at Hanner Fieldhouse.

The Eagles came into the contest in a four-way tie for fourth place in the standings. One of the teams they were tied with tonight’s opponent.

Georgia Southern fell by behind by 19 points, but clawed back to cut the lead down to two. However, the Eagles did not make another field goal from the floor. They missed their last seven shots.

“We got a little bit undiscplined down the stretch,” Coach Howard said. “We took quick shots rather than shots that kind of got us back into the game. We were trying to win the game in one possession. So we talked about just chipping away, but I thought we did a good job up until that point. I’m proud that we did fight back. We could have folded. I think we were down 19 at one time. So to see the tenacity of us fighting back and the grit I was proud to see that.”

The women’s will be back in action on Saturday, Jan. 28, on the road against Troy.

On the men’s side, GA Southern fell 70-67. The men will be back on the road Saturday against Louisiana.