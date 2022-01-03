Wayne County hires former Georgia Southern player Jaybo Shaw as head coach

JESUP, Ga. (WSAV) – The Wayne County Yellowjackets have found their next head coach, and he’s no stranger to the Coastal Empire.



Former Georgia Southern quarterback Jaybo Shaw is returning to South Georgia as the Yellowjackets’ coach, leaving behind the same position at Rabun County in northeast Georgia.

Shaw coached the Wildcats for three seasons, going a combined 35-5 and never losing more than two games in a single year. Rabun County reached at least the quarterfinal round of the playoffs in all of Shaw’s three seasons.



While at Rabun, Shaw coached Gunner Stockton, a four-star prospect committed to Georgia and one of the nation’s top high school quarterbacks.



Wayne County is coming off an 0-9 season, its first winless year since the program’s second season of existence in 1923, per the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.



Shaw will replace Ken Cribb, who stepped down after five seasons at the helm of Wayne County. Cribb went 31-23 while at Wayne County and made the playoffs four times.