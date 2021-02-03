JESUP, Ga. (WSAV) – Wayne County linebacker Trevin Wallace gave his official commitment to the University of Kentucky on Wednesday morning during National Signing Day.
The four-star standout initially committed to Boston College on June 9, but reopened his recruitment in late November.
Wallace is rated as the 140th best prospect in the country and the 15th best in the state of Georgia for the Class of 2021 on 247Sports’ Composite rankings. He had offers from more than a dozen Power Five schools.
Among other honors, Wallace was a candidate for Sports Illustrated’s All-American list.
Wayne County four-star linebacker Trevin Wallace chooses Kentucky
JESUP, Ga. (WSAV) – Wayne County linebacker Trevin Wallace gave his official commitment to the University of Kentucky on Wednesday morning during National Signing Day.