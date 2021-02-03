Wayne County four-star linebacker Trevin Wallace chooses Kentucky

TAMPA (WFLA) - We’re now just a few days away from the Bucs and Chiefs squaring off in Super Bowl 55 in Tampa. For the second time this season, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs will go head to head -- this time with a Lombardi Trophy on the line.

But was it the offense or defense that got the teams to the Big Game? Yes, it's more than Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady in a quarterback matchup. The Bucs’ defense is coming off wins over Drew Brees and Aaron Rodgers, and Mahomes is definitely different than the two legendary QBs.