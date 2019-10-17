WATCH: Thursday Blitz Countdown, Week 7

(WSAV) – In wake of Islands’ head football coach Rob Zoller being “reassigned”, the Thursday Blitz Countdown crew gives their take on the decision by the Savannah Chatham County Public School System and more.

This week’s high school football slate also includes crucial region matchups across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

Looking for a specific team or region? Don’t worry, the show rundown is listed below:

The panel recaps the following games: Calvary Day vs. Savannah Christian, MCA vs. Savannah Country Day and South Effingham vs. New Hampstead (0:00 – 5:14)

Discussion on Rob Zoller being let go of his coaching duties (5:14 – 10:08)

Feature on Liberty County running back and linebacker Markel Johnson (10:08 – 12:34)

Top Performers (12:34 – 15:15)

Top 5 Games to keep an eye on (15:15 – 22:04)

The Friday Night Blitz Live Game of the Week returns to Hinesville as Liberty County hosts Appling County in a region match! Join us at 7:30 p.m. on WSAV for a live broadcast of the game and check out the Blitz highlight show recapping all the area high school football action on WSAV at 11!