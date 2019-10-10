WATCH: Thursday Blitz Countdown, Week 6

(WSAV) – The Thursday Blitz Countdown is back with a mixture of high school football breakdowns and a conversation about the GHSA upholding its ruling on the Islands football violations.

Greg Talbott, Connor DelPrete, Calvin Wilson and P.J. Zucco discuss the fallout from Islands losing its appeal regarding undue influence and recruiting violations, what this means for the team and region moving forward and more.

Looking for a specific team or region? Don’t worry, the show rundown is listed below:

The panel recaps the following games: Islands vs. Jenkins, New Hampstead vs. Hilton Head and Claxton vs. Savannah Country Day (0:00 – 4:32)

Discussion on the GHSA upholding its ruling on Islands High School violations (4:32 – 14:35)

Top Performers (14:35 – 16:19)

Top 5 Upcoming Games (16:19 – 21:35)

