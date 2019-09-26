WATCH: Thursday Blitz Countdown, Week 4

(WSAV) – After a handful of wild finishes and unexpected results, the Thursday Blitz Countdown crew is chomping at the bit to break down Week 4 of the high school football season.

Looking for a specific team or region? Don’t worry, the show rundown is listed below:

  • The panel recaps the following games: Johnson County vs. Savannah Country Day, Statesboro vs. Effingham County and New Hampstead vs. Richmond Hill (0:00 – 3:58)
  • Is 5A-2 wide-open as we hit region play? The crew makes a case for every team having a path to the crown (3:58 – 9:12)
  • Feature on Savannah Country Day linebacker Dalton Spivey and his battle with Type 1 diabetes (9:12 – 11:54)
  • Top Performers (11:54 – 15:49)
  • Top 5 games to watch this weekend (15:49 – 21:43)

The fifth live Friday Night Blitz broadcast features Richmond Hill vs. Wayne County. Greg Talbott and Calvin Wilson, co-owner of Explosive Sports Training, are on the call as the Wildcats battle the Yellow Jackets.

Make sure to tune in to the game on WSAV-CW Friday night at 7 p.m. After the game, check out WSAV at 11 p.m. for a highlights show recapping all of the Friday night action.

