WATCH: Thursday Blitz Countdown, Week 3

(WSAV) – After a break during Hurrican Dorian, the Thursday Blitz Countdown is back!

Join Greg Talbott, Calvin Wilson, P.J. Zucco and Connor DelPrete as they talk about May River’s dominating win over Bluffton, impressive performances in the Coastal Empire and a stacked lineup games for this coming Friday!

Looking for a specific team or region? Don’t worry, the show rundown is listed below:

The panel recaps the following games: South Effingham vs. Jenkins, May River vs. Bluffton and Liberty County vs. Bradwell (0:00 – 4:53)

Moving forward, what’s the best plan to handle games rescheduled due to weather? The panel discusses potential fixes/adjustments for the GHSA (4:53 – 8:44)

Feature story on the South Effingham – Effingham County rivalry. We sit down with Mustangs’ head coach Nate Clark and Rebels’ head coach Buddy Holder to see what makes this rivalry so special (8:44 – 10:15)

Top Performers from Week 1 (10:15 – 13:52)

Top five games for the upcoming week (13:52 – 20:35)

The third live Friday Night Blitz broadcast features Effingham County vs. May River. Greg Talbott and Islands head coach Rob Zoller are on the call! Make sure to tune in to WSAV-CW Friday night at 7 p.m. to watch the entire game and hear post-game interviews.

After the game, check out WSAV at 11 p.m. for a highlights show recapping all the Friday night action.