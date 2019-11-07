WATCH: Thursday Blitz Countdown, Week 11

(WSAV) – The Thursday Blitz Countdown is back as teams prepare for postseason and region championship play!

Looking for a specific portion of the show? Don’t worry! We got you covered.

The crew recaps the following games: Wade Hampton takes the region crown from May River, Pierce County downs Appling County and Savannah Country Day earns a spot in the region crossover with a win over Calvary Day (0:00 – 4:53)

Reaction to GHSA’s region realignment plan (4:53 – 9:07)

Feature on Savannah Country Day athlete battling diabetes (9:07 – 11:51)

Top Performers (11:51 – 15:05)

Top 5 games to keep an eye on this week (15:05 – 20:55)

This week’s WSAV Blitz Live Game of the Week is one our sports team has been looking forward to ever since the season started. Jenkins and Benedictine are playing for the AAA – Region 3 crown. Join us on WSAV-CW for live coverage starting at 7:30 p.m. Friday evening!