WATCH: Thursday Blitz Countdown, Week 10

(WSAV) – After another wild week on the high school football gridiron, the Thursday Blitz Countdown is back!

Teams are preparing for games that involve region championships, decide playoff seeding and more!

Looking for a specific part of the show? The following is a show rundown:

The crew recaps the following games: Savannah Country Day beats Savannah Christian, Richmond Hill captures a region crown, Beaufort downs Hilton Head (0:00 – 5:25)

Jenkins is the second school to come under the GHSA crosshairs for “recruiting and undue influence” allegations (5:25 – 9:29)

Feature on May Rivers’ Bryce Summers (9:29 – 11:56)

Top Performers (11:56 – 15:32)

Top 5 Games to keep an eye on this week (15:32 – 21:30)

The WSAV Friday Night Live Game of the Week takes us to the Lowcountry where May River and Wade Hampton battle for a region crown. The game airs at 7:30 p.m. on WSAV. Join us on WSAV at 11 for a full recap of area games!