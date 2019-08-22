WATCH: Thursday Blitz Countdown, Week 0

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – WSAV-CW’s Thursday Blitz Countdown high school football talk show is back for its fourth season! Greg Talbott, Connor Del Prete, Explosive Sports Training’s Calvin Wilson, and ESPN Coastal’s P.J. Zucco make up the panel for this year.

Looking for a specific team or region? Don’t worry, the show rundown is listed below:

2018 Moments. What player, team or memory defined 2018? (0:00 – 4:28)

Region 3-A and Region 3-AAA Winners (4:28 – 9:11)

Feature story on Savannah Christian head coach Baker Woodward (9:11 – 10:48)

Region 2-AAAAA and Region 2-AAAAAA Winners (10:48 – 15:42)

The crew breaks down five games to keep an eye out for this week (15:42 – 21:37)

The first live Friday Night Blitz broadcast features Savannah Christian vs. Athens Academy. Greg Talbott and Jim Johnson are on the call! Make sure to tune in to WSAV-CW Friday night at 7 p.m. to watch the entire game and hear post-game interviews.

After the game, check out WSAV at 11 p.m. for a highlights show recapping all the Friday night action.