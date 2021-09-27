WATCH: Georgia Southern AD discusses Lunsford firing

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – Following the firing of head coach Chad Lunsford Sunday, Georgia Southern is dealing with the fallout of a disappointing 1-3 start.

“Our current performance does not match our vision of comprehensive excellence,” Athletic Director Jared Benko told reporters Monday.

He added the search for a new head coach begins immediately, though it’s “highly unlikely” a permanent replacement would be named before the season’s end.

Cornerbacks coach Kevin Whitley is taking over in the interim.

“Guys respect him and the guys know coach Whitley very well,” Benko said. “It was an easy decision because I thought he was the best man for the job.”

Whitley told reporters he was caught off guard when he was asked to take over but is already working to assure his current and high school commits have his best interest.

“Right now, the biggest obstacle is making sure everyone is on the same page and everyone believes in what we’re doing,” Whitley said.

The Eagles’ next matchup is set for Saturday at 4 p.m. against Arkansas State.

WSAV Sports continues to follow this story.