Warriors Win Big: Jenkins bursts past Johnson for region win

POOLER, Ga. (WSAV) – Jenkins jumped on the board early and the defense reminded people why it is one of the most feared units in the area with a 59-7 win over Johnson Thursday night.

Fresh off a 59-0 drubbing of Groves, Jenkins racked up 34 points in the first quarter thanks to two Damozzio Harris rushing touchdowns and two scores off turnovers. Edward Osborne intercepted an Atomsmashers pass for six points and Jacquez Williams pounced on a muffed punt in the end zone to lead the Warriors defense early on.

Jenkins (3-1) will face Windsor Forest at Garden City Stadium next Friday. The Atomsmashers (1-2) will face Savannah Country Day next Friday.