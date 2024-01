(WSAV) – Warren Brinson announced he will return to the University of Georgia for one more year.

Brinson, a Savannah native and UGA defensive lineman, made the announcement on Instagram saying, “Sorry 4 The Wait. #ImBack.”

The defensive lineman finished the 2023 season with 21 tackles, and two sacks, and one of his best games came against the University of South Carolina when he had five quarterback pressures.