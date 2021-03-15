Ware County QB Castellanos gives verbal commitment to UCF

HILTON HEAD, S.c. (WSAV) - There was no hiding the smiles on the faces of each Bluffton and Hilton Head High softball player Monday afternoon, as both teams stepped back on the field for the first time since the pandemic shut down the 2020 season.

"It was all uncharted territory for all of us and to be out here now is a blessing," Bluffton head coach William Rose explained. "It's crazy to think how last year got taken away from us so fast and it's like 'oh are we going to even have one next year?' You don't want to think that, you want to stay positive for the kids, so it's awesome to be out here right now."