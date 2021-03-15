Ware County QB Castellanos gives verbal commitment to UCF

WAYCROSS, Ga. (WSAV) – New Central Florida head coach Gus Malzahn found his first quarterback commit in Class of 2022 Ware County signal-caller Thomas Castellanos.
Castellanos, a junior, held offers from more than a half-dozen programs, including Georgia Tech and Coastal Carolina. Several schools tried to recruit him at running back.
A three-year starter for the Gators, Castellanos had his best season as a junior, throwing for 23 touchdowns and running for 24 more while posting a career-best 108.2 quarterback rating.
Castellanos also plays basketball and soccer.
