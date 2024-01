STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — The Georgia Southern women’s basketball team defeated Appalachian State on Jan. 11 at Hanner Fieldhouse, 83-77.

Jesup native Terran Ward dropped a season-high 35 points in 36 minutes in the win. Simone James pitched in with 16 in 30 minutes.

The Lady Eagles improved to 13-3 overall and 3-1 in Sun Belt play. Georgia Southern’s next game is Jan. 13 at home against Old Dominion at 2 p.m.