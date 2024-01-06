STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – Georgia Southern’s women’s basketball team improves to 12-3 after edging out ULM in a close game.

Georgia Southern fought back from a 14-point second-half deficit to give themselves a chance in the final minute of the game.

Later in the fourth quarter, Terren Ward, Georgia Southern’s leading scorer, made the game-tying layup with 4.5 seconds left in the game, making the score 66-66.

On the following possession, Ward stole the inbounds pass and heaved up a three-pointer with only 0.9 seconds left in the game.

Ward’s shot banked off the glass and into the basket, giving the Lady Eagles the 69-66 win.