Wake Forest sweeps 2020 Darius Rucker Intercollegiate on Hilton Head Island

HILTON HEAD, S.c. (WSAV) – The Wake Forest women’s golf sqaud dominated the team competition and Demon Deacon golfer Emilia Migliaccio hit clutch putts down the stretch to earn the individual championship at the 2020 Darius Rucker Invitational on Hilton Head Island.

“I’m so happy this is one of my favorite events and this has been a great weekend,” Migliaccio said, with a smile. “Our last tournament we played mediocre so it’s great we were able to bounce back and as my coach says ‘Mack Truck’ the field it is so special and I’m so happy for all of my teammates.”

The three-day event at Long Cove Golf Club featured 17 of the nation’s top women’s golf programs. Led by Pauline Roussin Bouchard, one of the best amateur golfers in the world, the host team South Carolina placed 6th overall.

“It’s growing and getting better and better every year and the teams that are in this is becoming more of an elite field,” Kalen Anderson, head coach of the Gamecocks said. “The amount of teams and requests we have to get into this tournament is incredible.”

The Georgia Bulldogs finished the tournament tied for 14th, but saw freshman Caroline Craig put together a solid final round of one-under. Craig said, compared to sports like football and basketball, women’s golf doesn’t draw huge crowds. The Long Cove Golf Club, however, had stands full of people eager to watch some of the best college golfers battle it out Sunday afternoon.

“Every single person in this tournament is such a strong player we are all going in it to win it,” Craig explained. “It’s such a great thing to see people supporting women’s golf and have so many great players competing.”

WSAV sports reporter Connor DelPrete brings you highlights from Sunday’s final round.