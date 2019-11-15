Wade Hampton can’t pull off comeback in playoff loss

HAMPTON, S.C. (WSAV) – For the second year in a row, the Dillon Wildcats knocked Wade Hampton out of the South Carolina High School League playoffs.

The Red Devils scored a touchdown late in the fourth quarter to make it a 28-21 game but couldn’t pull off the comeback at home Thursday night.

With the loss, Wade Hampton’s superb seniors in quarterback Quayshon Williams and Deshareoh Williams have played their last game in a Red Devil uniform. The pair combined for 36 touchdowns in the 2019 season.

Dillon (10-1) will ride a 4-game win streak into it’s AAA quarterfinal matchup against the winner of Gilbert and Lake City.