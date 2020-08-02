Vinyals’ two goals help Tormenta FC secure first win of season

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – Nil Vinyals scored two second-half goals, including a beauty from distance, and Tormenta FC won its first game of the season 2-0 over Orlando City Saturday night.
After starting the season with two ties at home, the Statesboro-based soccer club peppered the Orlando City goal with 24 shots on their way to a win at Erk Russell Park
Saturday’s result moves Tormenta FC into sole possession of second-place in the USL League One standings.
- Greenville Triumph (7 points)
- Tormenta FC (5 points)
- Chattanooga Red Wolves SC (4 points)
- Union Omaha (4 points)
- North Texas SC (3 points)
Tormenta will have a chance to grab first place Wednesday evening when they hit the road and take on Greenville Triumph.