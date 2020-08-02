Vinyals’ two goals help Tormenta FC secure first win of season

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – Nil Vinyals scored two second-half goals, including a beauty from distance, and Tormenta FC won its first game of the season 2-0 over Orlando City Saturday night.

After starting the season with two ties at home, the Statesboro-based soccer club peppered the Orlando City goal with 24 shots on their way to a win at Erk Russell Park

Saturday’s result moves Tormenta FC into sole possession of second-place in the USL League One standings.

Greenville Triumph (7 points) Tormenta FC (5 points) Chattanooga Red Wolves SC (4 points) Union Omaha (4 points) North Texas SC (3 points)

Tormenta will have a chance to grab first place Wednesday evening when they hit the road and take on Greenville Triumph.