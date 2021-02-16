Vidalia’s Jaylin Burns, Antrevion Williams to play at University of the Cumberlands

VIDALIA, Ga. (WSAV) – Vidalia football players Jaylin Burns and Antrevion Williams both signed letters of intent on Tuesday to the University of the Cumberlands in Williamsburg, Kentucky.



Burns, a selection to the Border Bowl all-star team, compiled an impressive resume during his time at Vidalia. He won the Region 2-AA Player of the Year award as a junior and made the all-state list twice, once as a defensive lineman and once as a linebacker. During his senior season, Burns had 116 total tackles, including 11 for loss.



To top it all off, Burns won a traditional wrestling state championship in the 285-pound division last week.

Like so many other players, Jaylin was unable to visit campus before committing.



The key to getting this @FootballVidalia star on campus?



Frequent check-ins from the @UCPatriotFball staff. pic.twitter.com/PVM34RkHTT — Andrew Goldstein (@AndyGold24) February 16, 2021

Williams is no slouch either; he made all-region for two straight years as a defensive back and logged 25 pass breakups during his Vidalia career. During his senior season, Williams logged 40 tackles.



After Williams and Burns’ signings, six Vidalia players have now gone on to play college football at the University of the Cumberlands.