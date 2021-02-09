Vidalia’s Godbee chases wrestling perfection

VIDALIA, Ga. (WSAV) – With the historic Ralph Parsons Gym serving as its backdrop, the Vidalia wrestling team operates under a set of ‘old school’ principles. The team’s motto is ‘PTG’ — Pace, Technique, and Grit.

“We are going to set the pace, we are going to beat you in technique, and we are going to have grit,” Vidalia’s head wrestling coach Bobby Blount explains.

No one may be better suited to represent the ‘PTG’ mentality than senior star Tom Godbee.

“I’ve never coached a kid like him. I’ve been doing this 18 years and it’s not even close,” Blount says with a serious face. “We’ve had kids come up and say ‘coach that kid don’t stop.’ You are going to have to wrestle this kid for six minutes — he’s trying to beat you as quick as he can and get off the mat.”

The defending GHSA AA state champion in his weight class, Godbee has a chance to defend his title in the finals Wednesday afternoon.

“Right when that whistle blows, I’m not sure what it is but everything stops,” Godbee says. “Everything else clears out of my head and I’m going to attack the person in front of me.”

Godbee has proved tough to beat when he finds his wrestling ‘zen’. Despite a high school career largely filled with impressive wins, it’s the rare losses that stick with Godbee.

“I lose sleep,” Godbee adds. “That’s all I think about. I watch film, study it. All I can think about is improving myself and going back to beat the kid.”

Luckily for the Vidalia superstar, he hasn’t had too many sleepless nights this season. 34-1 overall with an undefeated record against GHSA opponents, Godbee looks to leave his mark as one of the most dominant wrestlers in school history.

“He only has one thing and that’s drive,” Blount says. “No neutral and no reverse. Just drive.”

Godbee has aspirations to wrestle for one of the military academies and earn a spot on the U.S. Olympic wrestling team as well. Stick with WSAV on-air and online as we track Godbee’s quest for a second straight wrestling state championship

Sports reporter Connor DelPrete has more on Godbee’s chase for perfection coming up tonight on WSAV at 11.