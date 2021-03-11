Vidalia wrestler Tom Godbee signs with West Point

VIDALIA, Ga. (WSAV) – Tom Godbee accomplished a lot in his time with Vidalia: becoming a team captain in football, a two-time wrestling state champion and the school record-holder for most wrestling wins with 220.



None of those were Godbee’s ultimate goal, though.



Godbee achieved his life’s pursuit on Thursday afternoon: signing with the United States Military Academy at West Point to wrestle. He is just the second Vidalia student ever to receive a West Point commission and the first to attend the Academy for athletics.



“”It feels great,” Godbee said. “I’ve been working for this for a long time and the application was hard. I put in a lot of time on the wrestling mat and I got what I worked for.”



Tom’s brother is in the U.S. Marine Corps stationed at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina. Both his father and grandfather served in the navy. Tom’s mom, Mandy, saw the qualities of a soldier in her son early in his life.

“Walking to kindergarten on the first day, one of his brothers was struggling and he walked his brother to class,” Mandy said. “Tom has always been the type of guy that everybody needs to be OK and if you’re not, he’s going to be the type of guy to step up and pull his weight and help you out. It started early.”



