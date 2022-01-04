Vidalia QB Bryce Davis commits to West Point

VIDALIA, Ga. (WSAV) – Vidalia quarterback Bryce Davis capped off his stellar high school career Tuesday by announcing his commitment to Army on Twitter.

“I am thankful for all my family, friends and coaches for helping me achieve this dream,” Davis said as part of his announcement message.



Davis racked up the accolades this year at Vidalia; not only was he the Region 2-AA Offensive Player of the year, but he became the all-time leading passer in program history.



One of the things that defined Davis was his ability to be a dual-threat presence; he threw for 1,735 yards and ran for 935 more in 2021. In his career, he gained more than 2600 yards in both the passing game and on the ground.



It’s the second time in Vidalia history that one of their student athletes committed to West Point; wrestler Tom Godbee did so in March of 2020 and is currently in his freshman year.