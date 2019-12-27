Vidalia basketball sweeps Day 1 of Christmas Classic

VIDALIA, Ga. (WSAV) – It was a good night to be a host at the 2019 Christmas Class in Vidalia. The Vidalia boys and girls basketball teams both kicked off the tournament with wins Thursday night.

Ty Dalley erupted for 13 points in the first quarter as the boys cruised past Glynn Academy 71-45. The Indians (9-4) will play their second game of the Christmas Classic against Montgomery County at 8:30 p.m. on Thursday.

The Vidalia girls team built a double-digit lead headed into the fourth quarter and held off a late comeback attempt from Savannah High to win 33-27. The Indians (9-3) will play Jefferson County at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday

Sports anchor Connor DelPrete brings you the highlights from Vidalia High School.