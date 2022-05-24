STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – At the end of a back-and-forth day of baseball in Statesboro, Vidalia High School finds itself in the same position that it was in last week: facing a decisive Game 3.



Vidalia split the first two games of its AA state title series against Thomasville, winning the first game 14-4 by run rule but dropping the second game 10-3.



That Game 3 will be played Wednesday at noon in J.I. Clements Stadium.



The bats were on fire for Vidalia early on in Game 1; their offense reeled off eight runs in the third inning to take a 9-1 lead over Thomasville. Ty Dalley and Kevin Cox were especially effective, combining to go 8-for-8 with six RBI. Kaleb Bennett also added three RBI on a 3-for-4 performance at the plate. That included his infield single in the second inning to get the scoring started for Vidalia.

After a single by Jordan Walden drove in Vidalia’s second run of the game in the third inning, Cox hit a bases-loaded single two batters later to score a pair of runs and make the tally 4-0 Vidalia. Bennett followed up with a bloop hit to centerfield to add to Vidalia’s lead. The score was 9-0 in Vidalia’s favor at the end of the inning.



Cox also delivered the fifth-inning hit that would ensure Vidalia’s run rule victory. With one out and runners on first and second base, Cox smacked a line drive to left field, scoring both baserunners and putting Vidalia up 14-3.



By the end of the game, seven different Vidalia hitters batted in at least one run.



Thomasville was able to push across a run of its own in the bottom of the inning, but not enough to narrow the deficit to fewer than 10 runs, which ended the game early in Vidalia’s favor.



Senior Bryson Whited picked up the victory on the mound by throwing all five innings. He allowed three runs.



Thomasville flipped the script on Vidalia in Game 2, quickly pushing across four runs in the top of the first inning. A Jace Lowe single started the scoring for the Bulldogs, who scored those runs on only three hits.



Vidalia got two runs back in the bottom half of the inning thanks to RBI singles from Walker Moncus and Chandler Corbett, but Thomasville countered with one run apiece in the top of the second and third innings.



Vidalia starting pitcher Caden Spivey exited the game after five innings with his team trailing 6-3. Senior Bryce Morley finished out the final two innings.



Lowe tagged Morley for two more runs in the sixth inning on a ground ball through the left side of the infield that scored runners on second and third bases. Thomasville added two more in the seventh inning to salt the game away.



Vidalia also encountered a Game 3 last week in the semifinal round against Lovett, winning it 5-4 on a late-inning home run from Moncus.