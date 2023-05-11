SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – For the third year in a row, Veronica Sierzant has received the Hollis Stacy Award.

The three-win streak is a first in the history of the award.

The honor is given to the most versatile female athlete in Savannah. To win, you have to compete in three varsity sports.

Sierzant was outstanding in volleyball, basketball and track and field. She’s the all-time leading scorer for Islands High School in basketball and recorded 1,000 kills in volleyball.

“It feels nice,” she said. “It feels a lot better than the first time because nobody has won it three times in a row. It’s just an amazing feeling, and I’m just sad that my high school career is coming to an end, but I’m glad I left a legacy here at Islands High School.”

Sierzant, a Syracuse volleyball signee, also maintains a 4.0 GPA and will graduate in the top 20 percent of her class.