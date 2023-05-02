SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Veronica Sierzant is a standout athlete who plays four sports at Islands High School. During her time with the Sharks, Sierzant has won numerous awards, and now she can add the Lawton M. Calhoun Award to her trophy case.

The Lawton M. Calhoun Award goes to the most outstanding athlete in Chatham County, selected by the Greater Savannah Athletic Hall of Fame Honors Court.

“So when I first won the Hollis Stacy award, I was super excited,” Sierzant explained. “But winning this award, I was the same or maybe even more excited because it’s not just I am adding on to my resume, I’m just winning them more and getting recognized for them more, and it’s just exciting.”

Sierzant will receive the award on Monday, May 8, at the GSAHF Awards Banquet starts at 6 p.m. at the Alee Temple.