STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Kyle Vantrease threw four touchdowns passes and Georgia Southern gave new coach Clay Helton a 59-7 victory over Morgan State on Saturday night.

Helton was Southern California’s head coach from 2015-2021 before being fired last September after a 1-1 start. Seven weeks later, Georgia State hired Helton for the 2022 season.

Vantrease put the ball up 46 times, completing 29 for 367 yards for a Georgia Southern program that has traditionally emphasized the run. He was intercepted once. Ten receivers made catches with Sam Kennerson grabbing seven passes for 99 yards and Khaleb Hood nabbing six for 88 and a touchdown. OJ Arnold and Jalen White had two scores each.

It was 17-7 at halftime and 31-7 after three quarters before the Eagles added 28 points in the fourth.

Alfonzo Graham rushed for 106 yards on 14 carries and Jordan Toles had a 50-yard pick-6 for the Bears, who have a new head coach in Damon Wilson. The Bears had four turnovers.

Georgia Southern has won all 11 of its matchups against Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference teams.